A heat warning is in effect for a number of regions in Saskatchewan, including Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, The Battlefords and Estevan.

Temperatures could reach 32 C or above during the day, with overnight temperatures staying above 16 C.

Residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities to cooler times of the day, take frequent breaks from the heat, stay hydrated and limit alcohol consumption.

Keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, including high body temperature, lack of sweating, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness. Seniors, children and people with pre-existing conditions are especially at risk.

The heat can also impact the four-legged residents of Saskatchewan. Symptoms of heat exhaustion in dogs include panting, dehydration, excessive drooling, increased body temperature, reddening gums, and rapid heart rate.

It's going to be a hot one out today! If you if you see a dog in a car and you're concerned, call our Communications Centre at 306-777-6500. We will gather information from you, dispatch a car and alert Animal Protection. pic.twitter.com/2ujIiFWoru — Regina Police (@reginapolice) July 6, 2018

Hot temperatures are expected to last throughout the week.

Quebec health officials say at least 50 people have died from heat related complications in recent days.