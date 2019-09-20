Tenille Arts to perform on Opry stage this weekend
Tenille Arts performs the national anthem of Canada before Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
CTV News Regina
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 7:51AM CST
Weyburn-born singer Tenille Arts is making her Grand Ole Opry stage this weekend.
Arts will step into the Opry circle on Saturday evening.
The singer performed the Canadian national anthem during the NBA finals, and was also featured on The Bachelor.
Her latest single "I Hate This" has reached number one on American and Canadian iTunes country charts.
She'll be back in her hometown of Weyburn on April 8.