

CTV News Regina





Weyburn-born singer Tenille Arts is making her Grand Ole Opry stage this weekend.

Arts will step into the Opry circle on Saturday evening.

Wish I could tell this little Tenille that she'd be performing at the @opry tomorrow night... pretty sure her brain would explode ���� #OpryDebut #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/YaF5noZzzg — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) September 20, 2019

The singer performed the Canadian national anthem during the NBA finals, and was also featured on The Bachelor.

Her latest single "I Hate This" has reached number one on American and Canadian iTunes country charts.

She'll be back in her hometown of Weyburn on April 8.