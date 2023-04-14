'The latest and greatest': Regina IMAX theatre aiming to reopen in June following renovations

Renovations to Regina’s Kramer IMAX Theatre that include a new screen, upgraded surround sound and new seats, are expected to be completed in June.

Ryan Holota, the chief operating officer at the Saskatchewan Science Centre said the new screen and screen frame are needed because of new digital laser projectors the IMAX theatre will be using moving forward.

The digital laser projectors will replace two IMAX 3D 15/70 millimetre film projectors that have displayed films onto a screen that was 52 feet tall and 73 feet wide.

“We are [also] going to have the latest and greatest the IMAX 12 channel surround sound system in here,” Holota said.

Holota said the current surround sound system is six channels.

“So we’re going to have six new additional speakers that are going to be above the audience for a completely immersive sound experience.”

Holota said despite the installation of new laser projectors, they will be keeping one of the old film projectors that have been in use since the theatre opened in 1991.

“We know that people [still] love film, we love film as well, but we’re adding two IMAX laser projectors.”

According to Holota, the new laser projectors will be capable of showing the full IMAX aspect ratio.

“That’s going to [mean] a crystal clear super sharp and super bright image for everybody that sees movies here in the future,” he said.

Holota said they are expecting to be able to show a few movies in early June with the concession reopened by the end of the month, with the goal to be fully operational once again by the start of summer.

The new screen is so large Holota said that when it is delivered in one piece the science centre will have to create a hole in one side of the building to get the new screen in place.

