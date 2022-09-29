The Saskatchewan Roughriders will wear these orange jerseys before Friday's game

The Saskatchewan Roughriders unveiled new orange jerseys the team will wear pre-game to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers players will also be wearing orange jerseys ahead of Friday’s game.

The orange and white jerseys feature an Indigenous phrase on the front.

(Source: Saskatchewan Roughriders)

The team said it is celebrating Indigenous languages and incorporating them as part of answering the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action, specifically 14i.

We answer the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action - specifically 14i - by celebrating Indigenous languages and incorporating them into the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club and Foundation organizations.@SaskRidersFDN | @NewEraCanada pic.twitter.com/FCTk7GOSik — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) September 29, 2022

“The Roughriders’ commitment to Truth and Reconciliation doesn’t just start and end this week. We will continuously work to do better and use our platform to make an impact and focus on amplifying Indigenous voices,” Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a statement.

The Roughriders said sideline staff will also wear orange shirts.

The jerseys will then be included in a raffle that will help fund Indigenous sports programs, according to the team.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.