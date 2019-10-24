REGINA -- The University of Regina is renting out dorm rooms to anyone looking to attend the Heritage Classic and Prairie Classic.

The Universities Hospitality Services made about 100 rooms available for the event, and 64 are already booked.

“We have a combination of dorms available, and also just like this room is here, three, four bedroom apartments. So, if you have a group that would still like to come, we still have a little bit of availability left,” University of Regina Director of Student Affairs Operations Bettina Welsh said.

Anyone in need of a room can contact the schools hospitality services or book online through Expedia.

Larger groups can sometimes access special event rates, and the university can even install temporary bunk beds to help keep costs down. Renters do not have to be students.

The option to rent a room is available year-round, but the school puts students first, meaning rooms only become available if there aren’t students who need them.