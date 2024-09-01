'There's a lot of love': Labour Day Classic acts as reunion for family of Rider and Blue Bomber fans

The annual Labour Day Classic is a significant event for football fans in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Former Winnipeg Blue bomber cheerleader Susan Kleppe is no exception.

"My family brought me up on CFL football. my parents were season ticket holders for years. my sister and I were brought up on it, and we were taught all about the game,” Kleppe explained.

“My very first game I ever went to. the first thing that took my interest, of course, was the cheerleaders and that was something I wanted to do when I turned 18. And I never let go of that dream and, here we are."

For the past several years, Susan has made her way to Saskatchewan in order to spend the day with her Rider-loving family.

"There's rivalry and there's a lot of love. So, we've come out here many years. My cousin Sherry and I are very close. she's very welcoming,” she explained. “She usually decorates the house, in both green and blue and gold for me, which is really sweet.”

Sherry-Dawn Mabs was born in Winnipeg, but converted to the green and white after moving to Saskatchewan at a young age.

"It's a reason for the family to get together. You know, even though we're supposed to have a big rivalry, we've got so much love in our family that it kind of, you know, overlooks that,” she said.

The cousins certainly poke fun at one another's taste in CFL teams, but Mebs explained that having such a direct connection to the league through Susan's cheerleading days is a point of pride for the family.

"It has become such a tradition for your family. I think because of Susie, when you got a cousin who's a cheerleader and she's amazing, she even taught the junior cheerleaders. She's just so much fun,” Mebs said. “So when she comes, it brings the whole family together and we just have such a great time.”

One particular family member who loves hearing about Susan's time on the field is her other cousin, eight-year-old Nora Kleppe, who is Sherry's granddaughter.

"I want to be a cheerleader cause I'm really good at gymnastics. I really want to be a part of the cheerleaders and have fun,” she told CTV News.

Nora's room is complete with a signed poster of Susan during her cheer days, as the little gymnast is hopeful to one day become a Rider cheerleader as well .

"Susie gives her tips and stuff. So it's been a lot of fun and she idolizes Susie," Mebs added.

Susan explained that it certainly feels nice to be a role model for her cousin, often teaching her new skills and routines.

While the family will be showing up in rival colours to Mosaic Stadium, it is certainly all love between them as they look forward to many more Labour Day Classic reunions.