REGINA -- Four Saskatchewan groups will receive funding through the charitable arm of the MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays.

The Town of Creighton, the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council Health Services, Indian Head Minor Ball and the North Regina Little League will each receive a portion of $1.1 million being invested into a total of 12 organizations from across Canada through the Jays Care Foundation’s Field of Dreams program.

The money is meant for greenfield and refurbishment projects for community spaces.

Indian Head plans to use the money for diamond upgrades according to a Facebook post from the town.

“This has been a challenging year for many, particularly children and youth. We are pleased that these grants will give them something to look forward to and the ability to reconnect with their peers through the game of baseball on their local diamonds,” said Robert Witchel, Executive Director, Jays Care Foundation in a release.

The recipients of the funding were revealed ahead of the Blue Jays game against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday.