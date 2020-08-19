REGINA -- Regina Public Schools has reported five canoes were stolen from a locked fenced-in area near Wascana Creek.

The school board said the missing canoes were noticed on Sunday by a nearby resident.

Regina Public Schools said it has insurance for the canoes, but staff are bothered that someone would steal canoes from students.

"The impact is on students," Terry Lazarou with Regina Public Schools said. "These canoes are used to teach not only valuable canoeing skills to students but also everything that comes with outdoor activity. It's a valuable experience for students. Students will be potentially robbed of this opportunity."