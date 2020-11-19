REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has made masks mandatory province wide, as part of multiple updates to public health measures.

Other updates include a reduction in indoor private gathering size, suspending visitation at care homes and work from home recommendations.

These measures will remain in effect until Dec. 17, when the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer will review the next steps.

“Our numbers in this province are not good and the trend is going in the wrong direction,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said, during a press conference Tuesday.

“We have too many new cases, we have too many in intensive care, and we need to do what we can to get these numbers down.”

The government said it continues to review guidelines for the hospitality industry and athletic organizations, but does not have any new recommendations.

MANDATORY MASKS

Wearing a mask will now be mandatory in all indoor public space in Saskatchewan.

The province also recommends wearing masks whenever you are outside your home.

GATHERING SIZES REDUCED

The province is also reducing the allowable maximum gathering size for private gatherings. Starting Thursday, the maximum gathering size in-home or other buildings located on private property will decrease to five people, down from 10.

VISITATION AT SASK. CARE HOMES

Visitation has also been suspended in all long-term care facilities and personal care homes in the province.

The province said exceptions for compassionate reasons will be exempt, as part of the current family visitation policy.

WORKING FROM HOME

Due to continued workplace transmission throughout Saskatchewan, the province is now highly recommending that people work from home if possible.

