REGINA -- Friday marks the International Day of Older Persons, and a Regina running duo has become a testament to the adage "age is just a number."

Carol LaFayette-Boyd, 79, is training to compete in the Masters for Track and Field World Championships, set to take place in Finland in the summer of 2022; but, she is no stranger to competition.

"I broke world records when I was 75 and 76," said LaFayette-Boyd. "I want to meet those records or break them in Finland."

The seasoned track athlete started seriously training with the Regina Athletic Track Club in 1992, when she turned 50. Since then, she has won 18 gold medals in four other World Masters in Italy, California, Hungary and Spain.

Carol LaFayette-Boyd is pictured atop the podium in Hungary. (Supplied: Carol LaFayette-Boyd)

She holds records in both provincial and national indoor track for her age group in the 50 metre, 60 metre, 200 metre, 400 metre and the long jump, high jump and triple jump events.

LaFayette-Boyd also holds a number of records on the outdoor track including in the 100 metre and 200 metre categories, as well as in the long, high and triple-jump events for women.

She is also a four time recipient of the Bob Adams award, has received the Sask. Sport Athlete of the year three times and was voted into the Canadian Master's Hall of Fame (2012) and the Regina Sport's Hall of Fame (2014).

Carol LaFayette-Boyd with her numerous track and field medals. (Supplied: Carol LaFayette-Boyd)

FUELLED BY FAITH AND FRIENDSHIP

LaFayette-Boyd's long list of accomplishments have been motivated by two key factors, the first being her unwavering faith.

"As a Christian I say, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ So I can do anything," said LaFayette-Boyd.

The second piece to her success is her long-time training partner Selina Coward.

"I started [competing] in '92 when I turned 50 and then in '96 Selina came along and she was 12 years younger and fast." recalled LaFayette-Boyd. "It was hard to keep up with her, but we've been together ever since,"

Carol and Selina at the Douglas Park track. (Gina Martin/CTV News)

"We just kind of meshed," said 66-year-old Coward on meeting LaFayette-Boyd. "We look out for each other, we help each other with problem areas... we help each other out the best we know how."

The pair can often be seen training together at the Douglas Park track and have developed a life-long bond over their mutual love for physical activity.

"She's a great person to be with," said Coward on LaFayette-Boyd. "Even if you don't say anything to her, she still helps you out."

‘THE PAST IS ALL UNDERSTANDING’

While LaFayette-Boyd has become a well-decorated athlete, she has also had to cope with several tragic losses.

In the span of three years, three members of her family died.

Her daughter passed away in 2012, followed by her son in 2013, and then her husband of 31 years in 2015. In that time, several other relatives also had died.

It was a devastating blow after devastating blow, but once again, her faith helped her power through.

"[September 28] was seven years since my son passed away," said LaFayette-Boyd. "God has given me peace and as the bible says 'the past is all understanding' and I don't understand it, but I'm here and I think running really helps you have a sense of purpose."

OVERCOMING OBSTACLES

The pandemic has also altered how athletes every age train.

"We lost a year, we lost years that we have worked hard for and we have to try to acheive it and get it back so we can go [to competitions] in the future and be strong again," said Coward.

With many events having to go virtual and limiting face-to-face interactions, technology has become a new and exciting part of Coward and LaFayette-Boyd's training routine.

"With this FitBit, it's been a really good learning opportunity," said LaFayette-Boyd, flashing the high-tech watch on her wrist. "It's been wonderful to see how many steps I actually took and how many stairs I've actually climbed."

While LaFayette-Boyd is hoping to set some new records in Finland in 2022, it's the inspiration of athletes still competing in their triple digits that motivates her to continue.

Carol LaFayette-Boyd holds multiple records in both provincial and national indoor track for her age group. (Supplied: Carol LaFayette-Boyd)

"Well, I plan to live till I am 120," said LaFayette-Boyd. "But, being at the track, [my goal] is probably going to change every year as long as those 105 and 106-year-old [athletes] are out there."

As for Coward, her motivation is simple: "to stay fit, to stay healthy, to stay strong."