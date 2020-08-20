REGINA -- With the start of the school year less than three weeks away, many parents are struggling with whether or not to send their children back to class.

If they take a cue from the province, they will be sending their kids to school on Sept. 8.

In a news conference on Monday, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said his son will be attending high school.

“Whether it’s level two or level three, that will be determined by the school division,” he said. “I think some of the larger schools will look at what’s a safe way for them to start.”

NDP leader, Ryan Meili, also said he will also be sending his nine-year-old son to grade four.

“He’s a bright kid,” he said in a news conference on Monday. “He’s keen to be back in school. He misses it so much. We want him there, and we want him having that good experience. We also want him and all the people around us to be safe.”

Premier Scott Moe has two adult children. He said whether to send kids back to school this fall, or look at distance learning options, is the question facing every parent across the province right now.

“I had discussions with family members about just this, this weekend,” Moe said at a news conference on Monday. “And what we are trying to do… is to ensure that parents can feel confident in whatever decision they make that we are going to have a safe return to our classrooms this fall.”

Moe said it’s a choice that only a parent can make given their unique circumstances, which is echoed by Dr. Shahab.

“It’s really important for children to be in school,” said Shahab, “both for their educational purposes and for their social development and mental health… But then there may be concerns that in that household setting, are there any household members or people in your virtual bubble that may be at high risk, and I think that’s something that we have to think about a bit as well.”

“Like most parents, we’ll be watching this with some fear and trepidation,” said Meili, “but doing everything we can to make sure he gets the best experience, and the safest experience possible.”