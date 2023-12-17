'They're vital': Vinyl collectors rejoice after reopening of Regina's X-Ray Records

Record enthusiasts are excited for the return of a beloved vinyl shop in Regina.

Kent Roberts is thrilled to again be thumbing through albums at X-Ray Records.

“It was a big loss to the community for – I don’t know, was it two or three months – while it was closed and you really noticed because you don’t get this anywhere else,” Roberts told CTV News.

Regina’s only store dedicated to new vinyl closed in June following the death of its beloved owner Dave Kuzenko.

X-Ray Records had been in business since 1987. Store employee Noah Biegler partnered with his father, Lawrence to take over the business.

“We did the close out sales with his daughters so then it was kind of like ‘oh, probably should take it over because everybody wanted for it to keep running,” co-owner Noah Biegler recalled.

X-Ray Records stocks vinyl records from Fleetwood Mac to Taylor Swift but is best known for obscure titles not carried elsewhere.

The store stocks up on what it knows its patrons appreciate.

“Places like X-Ray Records, they’re tastemakers in the community and you need them,” local music expert Taron Cochrane explained. “They’re vital to sustain a vibrant and unique culture of music lovers.”

Regulars like Doug Schmidt stop in every week to check out what’s new.

“Drop in, find random records I’ve been looking for, posters, artwork, stuff like that related to music memorabilia,” he said. “It’s a regular check in. It’s kind of like a coffee shop but with better stuff in it.”

Customers are pleased that the store will build on the legacy of its founder as it continues to satisfy the unique tastes of local music lovers.