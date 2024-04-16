'They want to be at the table': Sask. NDP leader calls for cooperation at SUMA

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck highlighted concerns around mental health, addictions and infrastructure as she addressed the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) conference.

Day three of the conference kicked off with educational sessions, followed by Beck’s address.

“There’s a lot of concern about infrastructure funding, concerns about mental health and addiction and how that’s disproportionately impacting municipalities,” she explained.

In her address, Beck spoke to the hundreds of delegates, regarding issues affecting municipalities across Saskatchewan.

It comes a day after the premier’s address, where Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe spoke to representatives prior to the bear pit session on Wednesday.

Beck spoke with CTV news following her address – where she spoke about what she learned from conversations with attendees.

“There’s a real want at all levels for less mudslinging and more actually getting to the table and delivering results. That’s what people are here for,” she said.

“Local leaders don’t have the benefit of hiding away in a marble palace, they deal with the decisions that are made every day.”

“They want to be part of those solutions. They want to be at the table.”