REGINA -- In an effort to leave a lasting impression on the Queen City, and the province, the NHL along with the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets announced a $300,000 scholarship for students at the Universities of Regina and Saskatchewan.

Every year the scholarship will be available to a male and female hockey player from each school.

“This is a place where hockey matters, and we like to be in places where hockey matters,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said at the NHL Heritage Classic Legacy Luncheon.

“Recipients will be those who strive to provide a positive and inclusive environment, while also showing leadership and good sportsmanship on and off the ice,” the NHL said in a press release.

Bettman said that everyone deserves a chance to play hockey, and this scholarship ‘Hockey Is For Everyone’ will provide a chance to those who have a passion for the game.