REGINA -- Joshua Bresciani has always wanted to bring a little extra flair to the city’s east end.

It’s part of the reason why he’s developing a new communal retail space for the area. The goal is to bring entrepreneurs and people together.

“I grew up in the east end, and I know it’s out there, but we need some more great Regina culture out there,” said Bresciani, the president of The Winchester Group.

“We wanted to create this local Regina hub with local Regina brands in a shared communal space,” he said.

The development, located at the corner of Woodland Grove Drive and Buckingham Drive, is expected to have both traditional retail space and micro units.

Bresciani explained the development will feature a large communal space that includes seating. Around the communal area will be six smaller retail units.

He said the set-up lets brands collaborate with one another.

“It’ll give people a new experience, and it’s not something we have out there,” Bresciani said. “Typically these things are found in downtowns, but we’re bringing that culture to the east end.”

As well, the development will feature two traditional retailers. They will have typical storefronts facing the parking lot.

On top of that, there will be offices on the second level, overlooking the communal space.

But it’s not only the community that Bresciani cares about.

He said the environment is important — they will be using recycled steel and other reclaimed material for the development.

As well, it will be wired for solar electricity should they decide to install solar panels one day. There will also be electric car charging stations.

“We really wanted to make sure the building is efficient and not use a ton of waste,” he said. “The environment is something I always cared about, and we should try to protect it. I think we can change the way buildings are built.”

Businesses in the development are expected to be open next spring or summer. Construction is expected to begin in the late fall.

Both Dandy’s Artisan Ice Cream and The Everyday Kitchen have announced plans to open in the space by spring 2021.

The complex doesn’t yet have a name, but Bresciani said there will be an official brand launch in the next few weeks.