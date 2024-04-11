REGINA
Regina

    • This popular coffee shop is coming to the University of Regina

    A University of Regina sign is seen in this file photo. A University of Regina sign is seen in this file photo.
    Coffee fans can look forward to having a popular chain at the University of Regina (U of R) this fall. 

    In a social media post on Thursday, the U of R said that a full service Starbucks will be located at the entrance to Archer Library.

    Applications are being accepted and the opening date will soon be announced, the post said.

