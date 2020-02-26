REGINA -- The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan has a program that will allow people to work off their distracted driving fines.

The Fine Option program operates in Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw, and allows people to work in volunteer organizations matching their personal interests.

“Last year, a total of 100,058 hours were worked by those with fines to support community agencies and the clients they serve,” said Shawn Fraser, CEO of John Howard Society of Saskatchewan. “Based on the amount of fines incurred, these volunteer hours contributed more than $1,000,000 in (the) community, which speaks to the value added to our province.”

Distracted driving tickets for first offenders more than doubled in price to $580 on Feb. 1. The John Howard Society says that it recognizes the fines are meant to deter distracted driving, many people won't be able to pay the penalty.