This was Regina's most borrowed book of 2023

One book ruled over all others at Regina's libraries last year.

According to Regina Public Library (RPL) Prince Harry’s Spare was the most borrowed book in 2023.

“The controversial memoir by Prince Harry topped the most borrowed list for nonfiction and overall titles at Regina Public Library in 2023,” a release from RPL said.

“Popular culture has a huge influence on what we read,” Geoffrey Allan, RPL's director of collections said in the release.

Allan added that it is always of great interest of RPL to examine the connection between what people are reading and recent movies, current events, memoirs and celebrity gossip that is popular.

Indigenous Saskatchewan and non-fiction titles were topped by Michelle Good’s Truth Telling: Seven Conversations About Indigenous Life in Canada.

The top borrowed books from the fiction category were It Ends with Us and its sequel It Starts with Us, written by Colleen Hoover, RPL said.

“The non-fiction categories are full of celebrity memoirs, including Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing; Pamela Anderson’s Love Pamela; and Elliot Page’s Pageboy,” RPL said.

RPL said the most borrowed young-adult titles remained The Hunger Games series, 15 years after the first book was published.

“Dog Man, the beloved children’s graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey, filled most of the children’s spots for books published this year and overall. The Baby-Sitters Club, which received a recent Netflix adaptation, snagged three spots on the list of most-borrowed children’s books published this year,” RPL said.