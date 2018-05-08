

CTV Regina





Three homes in Kannata Valley, Sask. were destroyed and at least three others were damaged after a grass fire tore through the region on Monday.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 p.m. on Monday on Lakeshore Drive and peaked about an hour later. Smoke could be seen billowing over the community.

Crews from Lumsden, Craven and Silton were just a few of the firefighters called to the scene. A total of 85 firefighters battled the blaze, which spanned more than five kilometres.

“When we got to the scene, we could see the grass fire north of Silton, by Sask. Beach, down to Kannata Valley and as far away as the airport,” said Chief Steve Wallace with the Silton Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

On Tuesday morning as the smoke cleared, the rubble of foundations could be seen.

Rozey Livingstone and Brian Kirby lost everything to the blaze.

“Part of me is frustrated because I just want back what I had,” Kirby said. “You spend a lifetime putting memories together and buying furnishings and decorating. To lose it all so quickly, it’s tough.”

“It’s devastating,” added Livingstone. “I can’t hit rewind and make my children little again. They’re all grown up and those things are gone and you can never get them back.”

This is the second fire in as many days that has seen Saskatchewan homes destroyed. On Sunday, a grass fire on the Standing Buffalo First Nation destroyed five homes.

Kannata Valley is about 60 kilometres northeast of Regina.