Those wishing to run in Regina's civic, school board elections have until 4 p.m. to submit paperwork

Those who are interested in running for mayor, city council or school board in Regina’s upcoming civic election have until 4 p.m. this afternoon to submit their paperwork.

The City of Regina said an official candidate list will be made available Thursday morning.

Regina will vote for its next mayor, city council and school board trustees on Nov. 13.

As of Wednesday morning, there are eight candidates listed on the city’s website for mayor, including current mayor Sandra Masters.

There are currently 46 candidates and incumbents listed on the city’s website running for city council spots.

However, Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10 do not have incumbent councillors seeking re-election, meaning more than half of city council will consist of new members following the election.

Nominations have been open since Sept. 25.

-- With files from David Prisciak.