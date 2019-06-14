

Thousands of fans flocked to Regina’s Jurassic Park at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday night to watch the Toronto Raptors’ historic win.

A lot more red in Mosaic Stadium now that the Raptors and Warriors game started. A little bit of rain trickling down, but nothing to complain about. #yqr pic.twitter.com/x9grKi5Fot — Colton Wiens (@ColtonWiensCTV) June 14, 2019

The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110, clinching their first NBA Championship in franchise history.

On Monday, more than 13,000 people came out to the stadium to watch Game 5. Organizers expanded the concession offerings and brought it free transit service ahead of Thursday night’s Game 6.

A little rain didn’t stop fans from sticking around to the end and celebrating the big win.