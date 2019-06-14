Thousands flock to Regina's Jurassic Park for Raptors' historic win
CTV Regina
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 8:10AM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2019 8:47AM CST
Thousands of fans flocked to Regina’s Jurassic Park at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday night to watch the Toronto Raptors’ historic win.
The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110, clinching their first NBA Championship in franchise history.
On Monday, more than 13,000 people came out to the stadium to watch Game 5. Organizers expanded the concession offerings and brought it free transit service ahead of Thursday night’s Game 6.
A little rain didn’t stop fans from sticking around to the end and celebrating the big win.