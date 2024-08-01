Thousands flock to the 2024 Queen City Ex

REGINA
    The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.

    For those looking for thrills, many of the fan-favorite rides have returned along with a new addition.

    “We bought an X-Drive last year, it premiered in Canada. It’s been nothing but a sensation. It’s a thrill ride in every sense of the word,” said Scooter Korek, the vice president of client services from North American Midway Entertainment.

    Over recent years security has been a concern for attendees. Visitors will see new security additions once they reach the opening gates.

    “This year REAL has decided to put in metal detectors and increase security measures. We hope this brings a level of comfort to those families and our community that this is a safe space,” said Roberta Engel, the interim CEO of REAL.

    (Mick Favel/CTV News)

    Food is one of the major attractions for those heading to the QCX. This year there are many options.

    “Looking over my list, there were close to 30 new foods. There is definitely a dill pickle theme this year, but there is something for everyone,” said Cathleen Betker, the manager of major events at REAL.

    The next few days are forecasted to be warm. To beat the heat there are events planned inside.

    A bouncing castle park has been installed for children in the Affinityplex.

    Also, the Brandt Centre is all set for the Pile O’ Bones rodeo over the weekend. Until then, people can come in, have a seat and cool down.

    An exhibit celebrating the history of the QCX can be found near the Queensbury Convention Centre.

