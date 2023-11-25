Three businesses honoured with first ever AgTech Awards at Agribition
Agribition hosted its inaugural Canadian AgTech Awards this week. Three businesses were recognized and awarded for their innovations in animal agricultural technology.
“Tech is a huge thing. At Agribition, we just want to continue to be innovate and be an industry leader and I think this allows us to do that,” said Shaun Kindopp, CEO of Canadian Western Agribition.
OneCup AI won the award for Business of the Year for their AI technology called BETSY. The technology has the ability to monitor the health of livestock.
“We identify livestock uniquely similar to Face ID on your phone,” said Mokah Shmiglesy, CEO of OneCup AI. “After we have identified those animals, we are tracking them for everything that they do.”
“We’ve been working really hard to make our technology the best that it can be, so just having that boost in knowing that what we are doing is making a difference,” explained Shmiglesy.
FarmSimple, which runs out of Vibank Sask., won the Rising Star Award. They aim to help producers monitor livestock watering systems.
“It shows us that people are starting to notice that our technology exists and FarmSimple is a legitimate company to work with,” said Katlin Lang, Co-founder of FarmSimple.
Winning the award for Innovation was Smart Paddock. Smart Paddock which is based in Victoria Australia easily track cattle and sheep with their GPS Smart Ear Tag technology.
“Agribition is the show to be at if you’re in the livestock industry,” said Darren Wolchyn, CEO and Founder of Smart Paddock. “This is perfect for us to get that exposure and to get Smart Paddock’s name out to ranchers,” added Wolchyn.
All of the winners and their booths will be at Agribition until Saturday.
