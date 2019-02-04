

CTV Regina





Police have charged two men and a woman after a home invasion in east Regina on Friday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Froom Crescent around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a home invasion. Police say three people forced themselves into the home and demanded money. They stole property and fled the scene in a vehicle.

No one inside the home was injured.

Later on Friday, around 9:30 p.m., police say the suspects’ vehicle was seen in the area of Parliament Avenue and Albert Street. Two of the people inside the vehicle were arrested in relation to the home invasion and the third was arrested on an unrelated matter.

The third suspect in the home invasion was arrested in the 200 block of Smith Street after they were found with stolen property.

Alex Brian Hutchinson, 23, has been charged with break-and-enter to commit robbery and possession of stolen property.

Zachary Carl Lawson, 27, is facing charges of break-and-enter to commit robbery, disguise with intent, failing to comply and possession of stolen property.

Justine Lonnie Mae Littletent, 19, has been charged with break-and-enter to commit robbery, disguise with intent possession of stolen property.

They all appeared in Provincial Court on Monday morning.