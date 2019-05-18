

CTV Regina





Three minors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint just after midnight on Saturday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 900 block of Victoria Ave. after three young people aged 15, 16 and 17 were allegedly threatened with a firearm from a vehicle. The suspects asked for personal property from the victims and then fled the scene in the vehicle.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Investigation took police to the 2000 block of St. John St. where they found some of the stolen property. Police do not yet have any suspects in custody in relation to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.