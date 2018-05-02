

Three streets in Moose Jaw are listed in CAA Saskatchewan’s list of worst roads in the province.

High Street currently sits at the top of the list. The street has been under scrutiny by residents for months, due to delayed construction causing problems for both motorists and businesses.

The City of Moose Jaw is in the process of replacing its cast iron water main pipes throughout the city. Phase two of the project on High Street began in the summer and was supposed to wrap up by last fall. Now, work on the water pipes is complete. But, contractors are still working on paving the road and sidewalk. The street is littered with potholes and chunks of the sidewalk are missing.

This is the seventh year of the worst road campaign. CAA Saskatchewan says this is the first time Moose Jaw has made the list.

“It’s not just highways, you know that Saskatchewan is a landlocked province, we have 160,000 kilometres of roads,” said Christine Niemczyk with CAA Saskatchewan. “We’re hearing a lot more from residences as well on residential streets.”

Ninth Avenue North is sitting in the number nine spot on the list. First Avenue Southeast is in fifth.

Voting for the campaign closes on May 6.

With files from CTV Regina's Gina Martin