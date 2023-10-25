Three Regina Pats, 63 WHL players crack Central Scouting's preliminary list for 2024 NHL Draft

In its first report for the 2024 NHL Draft, Central Scouting has named three Regina Pats and 63 Western Hockey League (WHL) players in total to its watch list.

Pats’ captain Tanner Howe, along with six other WHL players, were listed as “A” prospects, meaning the likelihood of them becoming first-round picks is currently high.

That list also included Prince Albert Raiders standout Ryder Ritchie and Saskatoon-born forward Berkly Catton, who currently plays for the Spokane Chiefs.

Aside from Howe, twin brothers Corbin and Jaxin Vaughan were the other two Pats to be named.

Both brothers were listed as “W” prospects, a new rating from NHL Central Scouting this season that indicates players to be candidates for the sixth or seventh round of the upcoming NHL Draft.

Throughout the 2023-24 WHL season, NHL Central Scouting will release four reports ahead of the 2024 draft.

-- With files from Cole Davenport.