REGINA -- Police have charged three teens after they say a man caught them breaking into his vehicle outside his home early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Abbott Road around 1:10 a.m. for a report of a weapons offence. According to police, a man confronted three teens when he found them breaking into his vehicle. The teens threatened the man with a knife and then fled on foot.

The suspects were found shortly after by police, who say they were carrying a knife and items stolen from the victim's car. No one was injured in the incident.

A 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy are facing charges of assault with a weapon and theft. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 26.