Thunderstorm advisory released for southeast Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is currently tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong sized hail as well as heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorm watches are currently in effect for most communities in the southeast portion of the province.

"An unstable air mass coupled with an approaching low pressure system from the United States will trigger thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, some of which may become severe," Environment Canada explained in its alert.

North of Forget SK at 2:13pm. #skstorm Storm is quickly heading NE. Think we’re gonna have a decent year for storms. pic.twitter.com/cHkpfBApok — Tia Griep (@wxamorilla7) May 7, 2022

Indian head near 1pm cst from a facebook page #skstorm pic.twitter.com/4dqkKKwlZu — Eric Stromberg (@Cire605) May 7, 2022

The weather agency reminded the public to take cover if threatening weather approaches, to be aware that massive downpours may cause flash floods, and that strong wind gusts can toss potentially dangerous and life threatening debris.

Environment Canada encourages the public to continue monitoring for alerts and forecasts and to report severe weather by emailing SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.