The Regina Pats have released information about ticket packages for the 2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup.

The ticket packages for the 10-day event will include eight games. Current Pats season ticket holders will be able to buy the packages starting Thursday.

“We’re thrilled to announce this ticket offering,” said Shaun Semple, president and CEO of the Brandt Group, in a written release. “Our plans for the Memorial Cup event will the 100th anniversary edition unique in the history of the championship and we’re very proud that it all happens right here in Regina, Canada’s hockey capital.”

Ticket packages for season ticket holders are $695 for Centennial-level seating and $645 for Festival-level seating.

The season ticket presale will run from Jan. 18-26. Tickets will be released to the general public on Jan. 30. Non-season ticket holders can reserve seats online starting on Jan. 19.

The Pats will be hosting the Centennial Celebration Zone at the EventPlex at Evraz Place throughout the Memorial Cup. It will feature food, beverages and entertainment during the event.

Tickets can be purchased at mastercardmemorialcup.ca.