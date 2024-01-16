Tim Reid removed as president and CEO of REAL

Tim Reid, the President and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) has been removed following a unanimous vote from the organization’s board.

Roberta Engel, the organization’s current vice president, will serve as the acting president and CEO going forward.

“This leadership change is the next step in the formal review of the organization, which will focus on financial sustainability, organizational structure, operations, governance, and strategic mandate,” REAL said in its announcement on Tuesday.

City Manager Niki Anderson – who serves as chair of REAL’s interim board of directors – thanked Reid for his work.

“The board wants to thank Mr. Reid for his work with REAL over nearly six years,” she said in the announcement. “Although the board believes that part of the organizational change requires leadership change, the board thanks Mr. Reid for his efforts and for the exciting events that he attracted to our city.”

Speaking to reporters following the announcement, Anderson said the decision was made on Jan. 2.

“I think that as we kind of work through the evolution of REAL, and understanding that there has to be significant change, the board really believed that having a new set of eyes and new leadership would be helpful in that journey,” she said.

"[Engel has] been with REAL for close to six years and has been really instrumental in some of the work that we’ve done already.”

Reid was released without cause, according to Anderson.

"We know that we need to make changes with REAL. There is financial issues. I think that even a better agreement and understanding of what REAL does what REAL doesn’t do, we felt that especially because there is a new interim board, it would also be beneficial to have new leadership at the helm,” she added.

Reid had served in the role since January of 2018.

During his tenure, REAL attracted significant negative publicity for the infamous “Experience Regina” tourism campaign and troubles relating to the organization’s finances following the pandemic.

The Cuff Report, a third party investigation into the failed campaign, called for no staffing changes. The report found that the controversial slogans used in the campaign were greenlit without supervisors’ approval.

Other factors such as inadequate oversight and guidance as well as a difficult deadline were identified as factors leading to the public relations debacle.

In November of 2023, tourism responsibilities were officially handed back over to the City of Regina.

REAL remained in the headlines late into 2023 – as it received scrutiny for its financial losses recorded over the past several years.

Reid’s removal marks the second large staffing change at the organization in recent months.

Regina’s city council voted to remove REAL’s board on Nov. 22 and replace it with an interim board made up of city employees.

--With files from Angela Stewart

--More details to follow.