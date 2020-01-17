REGINA -- Testimony continues in trial of Regina man accused of killing wife

Regina police officers who were in contact with Jason McKay directly following his arrest took the stand Wednesday in his second-degree murder trial.

Business owner says he was incorrectly identified as scab worker in Unifor ad

Kalpesh Patel has owned a Regina business for a number of years, so he was shocked to see his name and image incorrectly identified as a scab worker in a recent advertisement by Unifor.

Child pornography charges laid against Regina man

A Regina man is facing two child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Regina residents fending off winter blues with outdoor 'snoga' session

It might be cold outside and the snow is making it difficult to get around on roads in and out of town, but some are embracing winter, bundling up to try “snoga”.

Unifor sets up blockade around Weyburn Co-op Cardlock

On Monday morning a blockade was set up around Prairie Sky Co-op’s Crossroads location at the intersection of Highways 13 and 39 near Weyburn.

