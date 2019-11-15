1. Leader of Canadian Nationalist Party charged with assaulting two women in Regina

Travis Patron, the leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party is charged with assaulting two women in Regina.

2. Yorkton man charged with impaired driving following fiery crash

A Yorkton man is charged with impaired driving after causing a vehicle crash and fire on Tuesday evening.

3. Moose Jaw murder victim identified, police charge man with second-degree murder

Moose Jaw police have identified a man who was killed on Sunday, and the man charged with his murder.

4. Moe expresses disappointment after meeting with PM in Ottawa

Premier Scott Moe has expressed his disappointment with how his meeting with the Prime Minister went.

5. Here's when the Costco liquor store will be open for business

The new Costco Liquor Store will be open for business on Friday morning.

