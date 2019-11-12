MOOSE JAW -- Moose Jaw police have identified a man who was killed on Sunday, and the man charged with his murder.

Kevin Hallock, 50, was pronounced dead in hospital after a stabbing incident in the 400 block of Stadacona St. E.

Jeffrey McCaig, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder. He will appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

The Moose Jaw Police Service would like to thank all who assisted in this investigation.