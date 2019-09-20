1. Yorkton Terriers forward gets 25-game suspension for controversial hit on Millionaires goalie

Yorkton Terriers forward Greg Mulhall has been suspended 25 games by the SJHL, after a hit on Melville Millionaires goalie Berk Berkeliev on Saturday night.

2. Freedom of expression vs. professionalism at heart of the $26K battle between nurse and SRNA

Carolyn Strom wanted to continue her fight with the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association and the significant fine of $26,000 she was handed by the organization.

3. Regina doctor suspended for inappropriate behavior

The Council of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan has suspended Dr. El-fellani Mohammed, an endocrinologist, for three months, after finding he engaged in inappropriate touching and behavior with two female patients.

4. Lumsden's Outer Edge Adventure Park closing its doors

Outer Edge Adventure Park is shutting down for good after a battle with the RM of Lumsden.

5. Parents speak out on 'over-crowding' at Ecole Harbour Landing School

With more than 900 students enrolled, well over capacity, Ecole Harbour Landing School has become a true multipurpose facility. The library is now a double class room, the common room is now a library and other areas of the school have also been converted to class rooms.

