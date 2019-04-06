1. Humboldt marking one year since fatal bus crash with memorial this afternoon

The community of Humboldt is gathering at Elgar Petersen Arena this afternoon to mark one year since the Broncos fatal bus crash.

2. Convoy passes through Queen City, hundreds attend rally in opposition of carbon tax

A large scale convoy blocked traffic in downtown and east Regina Thursday morning.

3. Leaked New York Jets jerseys 'very similar' to Rider green and white: fans

A jersey leaked on Twitter that could be the new look for the National Football League’s New York Jets has some Canadian fans saying the look is a little too close to Saskatchewan Roughriders colours.

4. Woman charged in death of man missing since last summer

The RCMP has charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a man missing since last summer.

5.Standoff ends with forcible confinement, assault charges

A Regina man is facing 24 charges following a violent assault and forcibly confining a victim.

