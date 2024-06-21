Tornado warning in effect near Davidson, Sask.

A tornado warning is in effect for the rural municipality of Willner near the Town of Davidson, Sask.

The alert was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. ECCC said meteorologists are tracking a thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado 10 kilometres south of Bladworth and heading towards Davidson.

According to the alert, this is a dangerous situation and people are advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

ECCC advises people to go indoors to the lowest floor and away from outside walls and windows if they hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud.

Davidson is about 144 kilometres northwest of Regina.