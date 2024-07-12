REGINA
Regina

    • Tornado warnings issued for parts of south central Sask.

    A photo shared by storm chaser Jenny Hagan shows an apparent tornado near Paynton, Sask. on July 8, 2022. (Twitter/@LostInSk) A photo shared by storm chaser Jenny Hagan shows an apparent tornado near Paynton, Sask. on July 8, 2022. (Twitter/@LostInSk)
    Share

    Parts of south central Saskatchewan are under a tornado warning, according to an alert sent out by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) around 6:15 p.m.

    The communities of Glenworth, Wood Mountain, Fir Mountain, Killdeer, Willow Bunch. St Victor, Rockglen, and Fife Lake are all under the warning.

    According to the alert, meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall are possible as well, ECCC said. 

    If people see threatening weather approach, they are advised to take cover immediately. ECCC advises people to fgo indoors to a room on the lowest floor, leave mobile homes or free standing shelter and move to a strong building, if possible.

    Tornado warnings are issued when imminent thunderstorms are likely to produce tornadoes. 

    For current watches and warnings, visit ECCC

