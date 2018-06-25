

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan government has launched a new tracking device and app that is aimed at tackling rural crime in the province.

On Monday, the BeeSecure app was officially unveiled. The app is designed to locate stolen property or track irregular activity.

The app was designed by Jeff Shirley from Rivercity Technology Services Ltd. for the province’s Rural Crime Initiative Challenge. To use the app, a tracking device can be attached to a piece of property like a tool box or ATV. If the item the tracker is attached to moves, the user gets a notification.

“We have heard from many residents across the province who are concerned about the rise of crime, particularly in our rural communities where the closest neighbour may be miles away,” said Tina Beaudry-Mellor, minister responsible for innovation Saskatchewan. “We knew that someone in Saskatchewan would have the skills, talent and innovative vision to design a solution that would offer rural residents and farmers more security for their property, and we are pleased with the outcome of BeeSecure, through the Innovation Challenge.”

BeeSecure is currently being tested in the R.M. of Mayfield, and the government says the testing is going well. Innovation Saskatchewan will find other areas that could benefit from the new app.