Traffic disruptions to be expected as city prepares to begin revitalization in downtown Regina

With the snow and ice gone and seasonal temperatures rising, construction projects are getting underway across the Queen City.

According to the City of Regina, $113 million has been allocated to infrastructure projects in 2023.

The investment will cover transportation, water, wastewater and drainage projects across the city.

The ‘11th Avenue Revitalization Project’ is the latest of many projects underway over the summer.

The four year effort at the heart of Regina’s downtown is expected to cost $8 million.

Upgrades to the roadway, streetscape, sidewalks, underground infrastructure, lighting, traffic signals and pedestrian improvements are expected.

“This work will contribute to revitalizing the city centre as we prepare for growth in our city to work to attract more people to the downtown,” the city said in a release.

Work is expected to take place from May to October till 2026, starting at Broad Street and moving west approximately two blocks at a time.

Some residents are less than thrilled about the notion of increased traffic delays.

Regina resident Swapnil Kshatriya expressed how these delays can make planning commutes difficult.

“I was trying to get to a particular location a couple days ago and on GPS it would show like six minutes but it took a good 15 minutes to get there.”

While these traffic delays are cause for frustration among drivers, Regina’s executive director of citizen services, Kim Onrait, explained that those involved in the planning process try to be mindful of the traffic congestion while preparing.

“They break the projects up into quadrants so that we lessen the impact as much as possible,” he said.

“How we end up with two major roadways in a similar quadrant of the city, sometimes they can’t be split up for a variety of reasons.

“Sometimes it is unavoidable,” he said.

More information surrounding road closures and alternate routes are available on the City of Regina's website.