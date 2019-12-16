Traffic in Moosomin blocked by crash between train and vehicle: RCMP
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 3:45PM CST Last Updated Monday, December 16, 2019 5:30PM CST
REGINA -- The RCMP says traffic in the town of Moosomin is currently blocked by a collision between a train and a vehicle.
According to the RCMP, the crash happened at Ellice Street. All traffic heading north and south is stopped. Police say the train blocks all access to the opposite sides of the town. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes outside of the town.
CP is investigating the incident.