Traffic moving again after truck filled with pigs cleared from Ring Road exit
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 5:05PM CST
A truckload of pigs was stuck on Ring Road on May 20, 2020 (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- A semi-truck transporting pigs caused some traffic tie ups on Ring Road at Dewdney Avenue on Wednesday.
The truck took the wrong exit and tried to back out, but was stuck in the soft shoulder. Police and two large tow trucks helped get the truck moving again.
Southbound traffic on Ring Road was tied up while the truck was pulled free.