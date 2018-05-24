Traffic tie-ups on Victoria Avenue after two vehicle crash
Police are investigating a crash on Victoria Avenue on May 24, 2018.
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 4:31PM CST
Police are investigating after a minivan ended up on a median on Victoria Avenue on Thursday.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m.
Investigators believe the van was traveling westbound when the driver ran a red light and hit an SUV traveling southbound on Smith Street.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but traffic on Victoria Avenue is restricted while police investigate.