Tree company fined for possessing elm wood
(File)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 9:02AM CST
A tree company in Regina has been fined $3,500 for possessing elm wood.
The fine was handed down under the Dutch Elm Disease Regulations.
The Ministry of Environment does annual inspections of properties in a buffer zone around Regina as part of the Dutch elm disease management program.
The province says the fined company was issued a warning in 2017 for the same offence. Using elm wood puts the area at a high-risk for spreading the disease, putting all trees in the area in jeopardy.
Elm wood must be disposed of properly after pruning or removing a tree.
There are designated disposal sites throughout the province.