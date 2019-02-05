

CTV Regina





A tree company in Regina has been fined $3,500 for possessing elm wood.

The fine was handed down under the Dutch Elm Disease Regulations.

The Ministry of Environment does annual inspections of properties in a buffer zone around Regina as part of the Dutch elm disease management program.

The province says the fined company was issued a warning in 2017 for the same offence. Using elm wood puts the area at a high-risk for spreading the disease, putting all trees in the area in jeopardy.

Elm wood must be disposed of properly after pruning or removing a tree.

There are designated disposal sites throughout the province.