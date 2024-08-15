Trevor Harris listed as Riders' starting quarterback for matchup with Alouettes

Trevor Harris will return as the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes, according to a depth chart released by the team on Thursday.

Harris was placed on the six game injured list after taking a hit and sustaining a knee injury against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during Week 3 of the CFL season.

On Monday, Harris returned to practice for the first time since his injury.

Harris also missed much of last season with a right leg fracture.

The Riders will take on the Alouettes at Mosaic Stadium at 7 p.m.