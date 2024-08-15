REGINA
Regina

    • Trevor Harris listed as Riders' starting quarterback for matchup with Alouettes

    Saskatchewan Roughriders injured quarterback Trevor Harris looks on from the sidelines during the first half of CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Regina, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Saskatchewan Roughriders injured quarterback Trevor Harris looks on from the sidelines during the first half of CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Regina, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
    Trevor Harris will return as the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes, according to a depth chart released by the team on Thursday.

    Harris was placed on the six game injured list after taking a hit and sustaining a knee injury against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during Week 3 of the CFL season.

    On Monday, Harris returned to practice for the first time since his injury.

    Harris also missed much of last season with a right leg fracture.

    The Riders will take on the Alouettes at Mosaic Stadium at 7 p.m.

