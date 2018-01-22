

CTV Regina





Warning: Graphic details

The trial for three men accused in the death of Reno Lee began in Regina on Monday.

Andrew Bellegarde, Bronson Gordon and Daniel Theodore are all on trial for first-degree murder. Lee’s body was discovered in a rural area north of Belcarres in April of 2015.

Court heard from Cst. Tristan Manz, who testified he responded to a call to check on a home in the 1100 block of Garnet Street. He told court police believed there might be a dead body in that home. There was no one home when officers arrived, but Manz said there was enough suspicion to obtain a warrant to search the home. There, investigators swabbed a liquid that later tested positive for blood.

Court also heard from Maureen Stinnen, the head coroner involved in Lee’s case. Stinnen told court that she was called to the area where Lee’s body was found. She testified that six bags containing body parts were found at that scene. The remains were later confirmed to be those of Lee.

The three accused are also charged with dismembering and decapitating a body. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The trial is scheduled to last six weeks.

With files from CTV Regina's Colton Wiens