Trio arrested after gun used in Regina shoplifting incident

Three people are in custody after a shoplifting incident involving a gun was reported in Regina’s Harbour Landing Neighbourhood.

On July 29 around 7 p.m., officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a weapons call on the 4800 block of Gordon Road, according to a release from RPS.

It was reported that a man and two women were shoplifting from a business in the area.

When a loss prevention officer attempted to stop the trio, the man pulled out a weapon that appeared to be a gun.

Two of the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle while the loss prevention officer was able to stop the remaining suspect.

RPS officers arrived on the scene and were given descriptions of the suspects. Later that evening, both suspects were found and arrested without incident.

A search also revealed the gun.

A 28-year-old man was charged with seven counts – mainly firearms related as well as failing to comply with a probation order and conditions.

Both a 19-year-old and 34-year-old woman were charged with shoplifting under $5,000 while the 19-year-old was charged with resisting arrest.

The 28-year-old accused appeared in court Tuesday morning while the remaining accused are set to appear on their charges on Sept. 11.