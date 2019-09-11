

CTV News Regina





Police have charged two people after they say a man was invited into a home, tied up and robbed.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of King Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of robbery.

According to police, a man was invited into a home, where he was attacked by three men and a woman. The victim told police he believed his attackers were carrying guns, a machete and a hammer. The man said he was tied up and the suspects stole his phone, wallet and car keys.

Police say the victim was able to free himself and left the home, where he called police. He told police his vehicle had been stolen and the suspects were no longer in the home.

Police say they found the stolen vehicle near the home where the robbery occurred. There were two people inside the vehicle, who went to a business in Harbour Landing. Police said they were arrested, and there were no other suspects in the stolen vehicle.

Arlen Larocque, 26, has been charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement.

Jayleen McNab, 20, is facing armed robbery and forcible confinement charges as well.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.