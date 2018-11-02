

CTV Regina





A man and woman have been charged after police deployed a spike belt on Thursday night.

Patrol officers saw a truck at the intersection of Arcola Avenue and Victoria Avenue around 8:20 p.m. The truck and licence plate didn’t match, police said in a news release. Once they had confirmed the truck was stolen, police tried to stop the truck.

Officers deployed a spike belt and the man and woman were taken into custody. Police also had to use bear spray while arresting the man.

Police say both people were the subjects of outstanding warrants.

Frederick James Norman Brass, 29, and Jayden Marie Sanford, 23, are facing multiple charges including possession of stolen property, forgery and fraud.

They appeared in court on Friday afternoon.