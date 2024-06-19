Two charged after restaurant robbed in North Central Regina

Two men have been charged with robbery after an incident at a restaurant in Regina’s North Central area last month.

Regina police were sent to the restaurant on the 4300 block of Dewdney Avenue around 12:40 a.m. on May 13 for the report of a robbery, a news release said.

According to Regina police, two men entered the restaurant, threatened staff with a weapon and stole items before fleeing the scene.

A 37-year-old man who matched a suspect description was detained nearby. He was later confirmed to be involved in the robbery, police said, adding that the stolen items were recovered nearby.

More investigation then led Regina police to a 26-year-old man who was arrested on Monday, the release said.

Both suspects have been charged with robbery.

The two men have since made their first court appearances, Regina police said.